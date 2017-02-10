VIDEO: Curtain rises on star-studded shows in Skegness

The curtain is rising on a new season of star-studded shows in Skegness.

Guests have been arriving at the Embassy Centre for the opening night of the Oh! Carol tour, featuring the music of the songwriting genius of the 50s and 60s, Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield.

To mark the launch of the new season brochure, the Embassy Centre’s new sign was switched on at 6pm and the front was illuminated. A champagne reception has also been held ahead of the show, where guests were able to meet the team and take a glimpse of a new art exhibition by David Wise.

Matthew Dickinson, promotions manager, told the Standard: “There are many changes here this season. We want to put Skegness back at the centre of entertainment along the coast and give the audience a real theatre experience, so when they walk through the entrance into the foyer they get that tingle of excitement across the back of their neck.”

The Skegness Standard broadcast live from the Embassy Theatre on its Facebook page.

