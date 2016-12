Christmas has arrived for 1,000 enderly people in the Skegness area.

The first of a week of parties hosted by the Grosvenor House Hotel has begun with a welcome from Chapel St Leonards Town Crier Peter Keefe.

The town crier welcomes guests to one of the parties for the elderly being held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness. ANL-161212-135629001

They have been organised by Glynn Ettridge, a member of the RAOB (the Buffs), with support from the Skegness Lodges and many local companies.