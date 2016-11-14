VIDEO: Big Skegness welcome for Pudsey

Hundreds of people turned out to give Pudsey and the One Show Rickshaw Challenge a big Skegness welcome.

The team of six young riders had set off from Hull at 5.30am yesterday to arrive at the finish line in Compass Gardens at teatime, just in time for a live broadcast on BBC1’s One Show.

The One Show Rickshaw challenge received a huge Skegness welcome when it arrived in Compass Gardens. ANL-161116-091943001

Earlier in the day they stopped off at Tealby School near Market Rasen.

This is the sixth year for the popular challenge and the cyclists will cover a 470-mile journey from Jedburgh in the Scottish borders to London.

One Show presenter Matt Baker said: “It’s been amazing cycling through Lincolnshire and a huge thanks to the people of Skegness for coming out and cheering us on.

“It’s really appreciated and makes another memorable evening. Please do keep supporting them.”

A small crowd turned out this morning at 6.40am to cheer the team on as it left Skegness to make its way down the country and cross the finish line in London on Friday, in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text the TEAM to 70405 and for £10 text TEAM to 70410.

Photos: Barry Robinson