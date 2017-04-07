VIDEO: Bengal Tigers are introduced to new enclosure at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney

The UK’s largest collection of Royal Bengal Tigers were introduced to their brand new home in Lincolnshire Wildlife Park at Friskney today (Friday).

The 11 tigers took their first steps into their three acre, state-of-the-art enclosure, complete with Bengal temple, spectacular climbing frames, lake, leisure and play areas.

Lajuka age 2.5 years old

Park owner, Steve Nichols, said: “My stomach was like a washing machine as they took their first steps in the enclosure but it went really well, even better than we had hoped. It’s been a very emotional day and seeing them walking on the grass in the enclosure for the first time and taking to their environment, I had a lump in my throat.

“We are still introducing them to their new environment so there will just be three to four tigers in the open space for now at a time.”

Visitors will be able to see the tigers in their new enclosure at the grand opening Easter weekend.

Steven Nichols CEO Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Crowds watch the tigers as they settle in to their new home.

The new enclosure.