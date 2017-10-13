VIDEO: Aftermath of the Westgate house fire

Fire crews are still at the scene of a house fire in Westgate, Louth, today (Friday).
Six fire crews and the aerial platform attended the blaze at 2.37am this morning in Westgate.
The road remains closed both ways between Irish Hill and B1521 Saint Mary’s Lane while clear up work continues.
Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Humberside used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two main jets to extinguish the blaze.
This afternoon, fire crews are still on the scene to ensure that the building is safe.
More on this story as we have it.
