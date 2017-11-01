Victim of alleged sex assault in Skegness claims attacker wore Batman costume

A woman who was the victim of an alleged sex assault during Halloween in Skegness claims her attacker was wearing a Batman costume.

The incident took place in an alleyway off Lumley Avenue last night between 8.15pm and 9.30pm.

The female victim describes the offender as wearing a grey and black Batman costume.

During the incident, she activated a personal attack alarm so we are keen to hear from anyone who heard the sound of an alarm around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Dave Patten, from the Emerald Team, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 511 of 31st October.