Vet from Skegness overwhelmed by support after burglary

A Skegness vet says he has been overwhelmed by public support after thieves broke into the practice leaving a trail of destruction.

Keith Barrand, director of the Fenwold group of veterinary practices, was called to the surgery in Heath Road on Sunday morning to treat a poorly chiwawa and perform an emergency operation on another dog.

A member of staff clearing up at Fenwold Vets in Skegness after the surgery was burgled. ANL-170925-165107001

He said: “Just before I arrived I got a call from the duty nurse to say the door had been smashed.

“It was such a shock. The door is made of safety glass and was everywhere.

“The CCTV shows two lads crawl through the door. The alarm went off and they only got a few empty boxes and a cash register draw before they ran off.”

Mr Barrand posted pictures of the break-in on the Fenwold Veterinary Practice Facebook page because of the crime’s potential to disrupt the out-of-hours service.

The trail of destruction left at Fenwold Vets in Skegness after it waqs burgled. ANL-170925-165154001

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when it reached 25,000 people. The support from the public has been amazing.”

If you have any information to help with the investigation, call 101 quoting incident 213 of September 24th.