‘Very drunk’ mother of four kicked police officers - court told

A 20-year-old mother of four kicked two police officers as she was arrested for being drunk outside a Skegness night spot.

Chantelle Davies, of East View Terrace admitted being drunk and disorderly and two charges of assaulting the police, when she appeared at Skegness Magistrates’ Court.

Nick Todd, prosecuting, said that at 1am on September 4, Davies was ejected from the LA Cafe night club and was arrested by police after she was shouting and swearing outside.

As she was being arrested, she kicked two police officers on the legs although they had no visible injuries.

Mr Todd said that when she was interviewed she said she could not remember much of the evening as she had drunk eight pints of lager and three spirits, but did say she was ‘shocked’ at her behaviour.

Davies, who was not represented and had no previous convictions, told the magistrates that she had been ‘very drunk’ and could not remember much of the night.

She said she had apologised to the police.

Yesterday (Tuesday) she was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.