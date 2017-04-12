Vandals trash church after attempting to start a fire and cause a flood

Vandals have trashed a church - after attempting to start a fire and flood the place of worship.

Skegness Police are appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the incident which resulted in substantial amounts of criminal damage to St Mary’s Church, High Street, Hogsthorpe.

Damage was caused to windows, wooden pews, hymn books, Bibles, lights and curtains along with substantial damage to the organ and its pipes.

The incident occurred some time between 1.30-4.30pm on Friday (April 7).

If anyone was in the vicinity of High Street, Hogsthorpe, between those times and recalls hearing loud noises or any suspicious activity or have since heard any information that may assist police in identifying the suspects they are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 312 of April 7.