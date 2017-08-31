Vandals damage community skate ramp at Winthorpe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a skate ramp was vandalised at a play park in Winthorpe.

The ramp in Church Lane has been painted with graffiti and damage has been caused to the back boards.

It is believed the incident happened sometime during the past month.

PCSO Dave Bunker said: “This piece of equipment has been provided for the use of the community and has now been damaged by the suspect.

“I appeal for anyone with any information which will assist in identifying the offender(s) to contact me on 101.”