UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after multiple fire crews and air ambulance attend bungalow blaze in Skegness

Fire fire crews and the air ambulance attended a serious bungalow fire in Skegness today.

Crews were called to the blaze at 8.57am this morning, Wednesday April 19, to the blaze on Finisterre Avenue, Skegness.

The fire has now been extinguished and all crews have resumed.

A full fire investigation is now taking place to determine the cause.

One woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the building.

The fire in Finisterre Avenue. PHOTO: Ronald Disney