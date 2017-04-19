UPDATE: Woman in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation in Skegness house fire

A woman has been placed in a medically induced coma and airlifted to hospital after a house fire in Skegness today.

Crews were called to the blaze in Finisterre Avenue, Skegness at 8.57am this morning, Wednesday April 19, .

The fire in Finisterre Avenue. PHOTO: Ronald Disney

One woman was rescued from the building.

Working closely alongside medics from Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and an EMAS Ambulance Service paramedic crew, the Magpas Air Ambulance enhanced medical team assessed a woman in her 60s, who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

They placed her into an induced coma at the scene (providing her with A&E level care) before airlifting her to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

She was in a critical but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Pilot Matt Tacon and Crewmember Lee Kennedy.

A full fire investigation is now taking place to determine the cause.