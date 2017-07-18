UPDATE: Woman hurt as car goes into ditch on Burgh le Marsh bypass

A woman was hurt when her car went into a ditch on the Burgh le Marsh bypass.

The accident happened at 4.45pm on the A158 yesterday.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the woman received minor injuries.

Later that evening, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was called to the A158 at Gunby when a van caught fire.

A crew from Spilsby was deployed to the scene at 6.32pm and the fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

They tweeted the cause was a fault within the engine compartment on van.

Witnesses in Burgh-le-Marsh where motorists diverted to claimed they heard a bang and believed there had been a double accident.