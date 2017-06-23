UPDATE: Travellers move into lay-by near Skegness hotel after police seize stolen caravans and cars

Travellers have moved into a lay-by in Skegness after a police operation in which stolen caravans and cars were seized.

Witnesses saw five police cars and two recovery trucks at the site on the Skegness Sports Association playing field off Wainfleet Road.

Coast Inspector Colin Haigh was overseeing yesterday’s operation and said the unauthorised encampment was subject to a multi-agency operation and two stolen caravans have been recovered from the site. It is expected any occupants remaining on the site will soon be served with eviction notices.

This is the second group of travellers to move on to the site in recent weeks - the latest arriving at the weekend.

Insp Haigh said: “Lincolnshire Police welcome all sections of the community to enjoy our coastal resorts but we will work with landowners to repossess land subject to unauthorised encampments.

“Camping on playing fields also presents a public safety issue because vehicles were driving on the playing fields where members of the public were exercising dogs and playing ball games.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “Several moved off the Sports Association field and have now encamped in a Lincolnshire County Council lay-by opposite Southview Hotel.

“Some remain on the sports field.

“We are not able to take any legal action as they are not on ELDC land.”