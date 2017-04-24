UPDATE: Three arrested in police chase in Burgh-le-Marsh after burglaries

Burgh le Marsh was at the centre of a police car chase drama this morning after a vehicle got stuck on a bollard in a slip road.

Three men were arrested in Burgh-le-Marsh this morning in connection with burglaries that took place in the early hours of this morning in Lincoln and Market Rasen.

The bollard was smashed when a stolen car got stuck on it on a slip road from Brewery Street in Burgh-le-Marsh. ANL-170424-084016001

The men, aged 19, 20 and 21, are believed to have broken into Gradebrooks garage on Wragby Road, Lincoln at around 3am but made off when disturbed.

The suspects may have then targeted Willows Garden Centre on Gainsborough Road in Market Rasen at about 4am.

Villagers have described two police cars chasing a white 4x4 down Brewery Street, turning left at the end down a slip road running alongside to Chapman Avenue.

There it got stuck on a bollard.

The driver had tried to ram it but got stuck Resident

A resident living opposite said: “The driver had tried to ram it but got stuck.

“We heard this noise about 5.30am that sounded like someone running on the gravel down the side of our house.

“Two of them who got out of the vehicle were chased one down Chapman Avenue by police and the other went down the side of the property opposite.

“A neighbour said one of them had tried to get over their fence but we believe they were both caught.

The car that got stuck on a bollard in Burgh-le-Marsh being towed away. ANL-170424-084747001

“We wanted to get up early this morning to get the bus into town - but not this early.”

A spokesman for the police said the offenders who abandoned the vehicle in Burgh-le-Marsh were linked to an incident in Lincoln. Three men have been arrested.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents should call 101 quoting incident 28 of 24 April. Police are also interested in any information relating to the movement of a light coloured Vauxhall Mokka vehicle in connection to these incidents.