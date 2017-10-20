UPDATE: Teenager charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault

Police have charged a teenager in connection with three incidents of alleged sexual assault in Skegness.

The man, from Drummond Road, who has given his age as 17, has been charged with one attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female.

He was remanded to appear before Lincoln magistrates this morning.

The court appearance follows an arrest made in Skegness on Friday.

A woman had made an allegation of attempted sexual assault as she walked along Grand Parade in the early hours of Friday morning.

The woman claimed the man tried to lure her down an alleyway in a forceful way.

The two other incidents relate to incidents of attempted sexual assault which took place in the town earlier this month.

A woman claimed a man approached her and made sexually explicit remarks before grabbing her arm. This incident allegedly took place in Drummond Road at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, October 3.

The next incident took place just days later on Friday, October 6, in the Beresford Avenue area, in which a woman claimed she was approached by a man who offered her money in exchange for sex.

It is claimed the man assaulted her when she refused and walked away.

Following Friday’s arrest, Temporary Chief insp for East Lindsey Colin Haigh tweeted earlier: “Good job by @SkegPolice.”