UPDATE: Spalding girl has been found

Missing: Freya Pite. EMN-161211-095550001

Update: The family of Spalding teenager Freya Pite, who was reported missing from her home on Friday evening, say that she has now returned home. Thanks go to all those who shared the police appeal.

