UPDATE: Road re-opens after woman driver in 90s ploughs into hairdressers in Skegness

A road in Skegness has now been re-opened following an accident in which a woman driver in her 90s was in collision with a hairdressing salon.

A witness told the Standard two fire crews were called to the Cuttin’ Crew in Sandbeck Avenue just after 1pm this afternoon.

The picture posted by Paul Groves on Facebook shows the car had gone through the window into the salon.

Police confirmed the incident happened just after but say the woman escaped without injuries.

The AA reported that Sandbeck Avenue was closed both ways between Drummond Road and Richmond Drive, just up from Tesco. Witnesses have now said the road has reopened.

