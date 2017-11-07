UPDATE: Road closed near accident where woman driver in 90s was n collision with hairdressers in Skegness

Slow traffic and road closures are being reported in Skegness following an accident in which a woman driver in her 90s was in collision with a hairdressing salon.

A witness told the Standard two fire crews were called to the Cuttin Crew in Sandbeck Avenue just after 1pm this afternoon.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170919-141844001

The picture posted by Paul Groves on Facebook shows the car has gone through the window into the hairdressers.

Police have confirmed the incident happened just after but say the woman escaped without injuries.

The AA has reported that Sandbeck Avenue is closed both ways between Drummond Road and Richmond Drive, just up from Tesco.