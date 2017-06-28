UPDATE: Richmond School in Skegness back open – but the Welcome Inn is flooded AGAIN

A Skegness school is back open this morning after its playground was flooded yesterday following heavy rainfall – but the misery continues for a local pub.

Children at The Richmond School were given the afternoon off due to the amount of water making access difficult.

But this morning they tweeted: ‘The School will be open as usual today’.

Yesterday there were reports of flooding across the Skegness area – including at the Welcome inn in Burgh Road where carpark was flooded across the entrance.

That last happened in April last year and it had been hoped scenes like those posted on Facebook would not happen again after the repairs done at the time by Punch Taverns.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was alerted to the Richmond School yesterday just after 8am.

Anglian Water are still at the scene of the Richmond School in Skegness tonight after heavy rainfall flooded the grounds. ANL-170628-175302001

However, lessons continued until lunchtime, with pupils preparing to take part in the SO Festival and Year One enjoying a theatre workshop while the fire crew from Skegness attempted to pump away what was becoming a lake around the school.

It is understood no water entered the school but at 5pm a team Anglian Water had taken over dealing with the flood.

A spokesman said the amount of water had subsided since the morning. The team were pumping it into a tanker and transferring it into a drain across the road.

There was some concern a drain may be blocked and Anglian Water said they would continue to investigate this.

The grounds of the Richmond School, Skegness, which were flooded following heavy rainfall. ANL-170628-175320001

A spokesman said: “The problem is the sheer volume of water as a result of the heavy rain. It’s like when you pull the plug out of a bath, it can’t all go down at the same time.

“The drain was flowing this morning so the concern now is there may be a blockage. But we are on it and helping.”

Fire crews were called to a number of locations around the Skegness area to deal with excess water.

A crew from Skegness was called to Roman Bank, Wainfleet was called to Skegness Road, Ingoldmells, and Alford was called to Parsons Lane to deal with flooding there.

