UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with bus near Alford

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a bus near Alford this morning (Wednesday).

The motorcylist, who is in his 20s, has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for urgent treatment for serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Alford Road at 11.10am today.

The A111 is currently closed between the junction with the A1104 at Alford and the junction with the B1449 at Bilsby, although it is expected to be re-opened this afternoon. Currently, there are severe delays on the roads nearby and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There were no reports of any other injuries, and it is not currently known whether any passengers were on the bus.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, quoting incident 121 of October 5.

• Check here for further updates as they become available.