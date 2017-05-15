UPDATE: Medical centres in Skegness area make plea for patience after cyber attacks

Medical centres are appealing for patience as they fight their way back to normality following the cyber attacks that continue to affect hospital services in Skegness and Boston.

Beacon Medical Centre - which has surgeries in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards - is the first to be back up and running after the attack on computer systems, which prevents access to patient records, first hit hospitals and surgeries on Friday afternoon.

Staff took to social media over the weekend to say the surgery would be open open but asked for patience while they dealt with the fall-out from Friday’s cancelled appointments which have had to be rearranged.

The statement says: “If you have a booked appointment, please attend as normal. Again, if for any reason we need to re-arrange your appointment we will attempt to contact you.

“We request that you only contact the surgery if your query is urgent.”

Staff at other surgeries in the area who also switched off their computers on Friday afternoon are awaiting clearance from Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) that it is safe to log back on.

At Hawthorn Medical Practice in Skegness, which has another surgery in Burgh-le-Marsh, reception staff were this morning taking patients’ details so they could get back in touch to rebook an appointment once the system is back up.

There is a similar situation in Spilsby, where patients who did turn up were being helped by practice manager Jason Longstaff and healthcare assisant Clare Russell.

Mr Longstaff said: “We are hoping to hear from the CCG later today and get clearance to switch the computers back on.

“Our doctors have been seeing emergency patients but have had to go back to pen and paper to make notes to be uploaded later.

“If we do get back up and running later today, then it could still take a week to catch up after the fallout. So we would ask patients who do have appointments to keep them, or let us know so we can give them to someone else.”

All routine activity in hospitals including Skegness Hospital has been cancelled. Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, (CCG): said: “Please do not use A&E unless it is a life-threatening emergency. If you feel unwell you should contact NHS 111.

“Please do not attend your GP practice unless it is an emergency. Previously booked routine appointments will not be available. Similarly, please do not use online booking to make an appointment as the practice will not be able to see the booking.

“We need to give practices time to get their systems running again - until this happens your GP/practice nurse will not be able to access or record in your notes or print prescriptions. They will not be able to give you test results, provide sick notes or issue repeat prescriptions.

“You should visit or call your pharmacy as usual for prescriptions, including repeat prescriptions (please take your current medication with you), and minor illnesses.

“Please do not use urgent care services to access prescriptions.”

A statement from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Work is ongoing to restore our IT systems, but in the meantime we are unable to proceed with many of the appointments scheduled for the day.

“Outpatient appointments, diagnostic tests and routine operations will all be cancelled.

“Our teams will be in touch directly with anyone whose appointment is able to go ahead as scheduled.

“Chemotherapy treatments at Lincoln and Boston will go ahead as planned, as will all antenatal and maternity scan appointments at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

“We appreciate this situation is causing frustration and anxiety for our patients, but we would like to reassure patients that we will be in touch with them to re-arrange appointments once our IT system is restored.

“Thank you to our staff and patients for their support and understanding during this time.”