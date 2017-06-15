UPDATE: Man dies after fall on beach track in Skegness

A cyclist who was airlifted to hospital after a fall in Skegness this morning has died.

Emergency services, including the Magpas air ambulance, were called to a beach track off Buckthorn Avenue, Skegness, at around 10.30am this morning, Thursday June 15, after a cyclist fell from his bike.

Sadly, the cyclist, a local man in his 70s, has died.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw the cyclist this morning during the time leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 145 of 15 June.