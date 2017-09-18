UPDATE: Man charged after being arrested at Morrisons in Skegness by armed police following alleged theft

A man has been charged after armed police arrested him at a supermarket in Skegness following an alleged theft.

Lee Anthony Jackson, 35, of Drummond Road, will appear before Lincoln magistrates this morning.

Shoppers watched in amazement when they witnessed the armed police bundle the man into the back of a van outside Morrisons yesterday.

Eyewitness Steve Gould sparked concern about what might have happened after he posted on social media: “Two armed police have just taken a male in a van with bracelets on.

“They swiftly put him in the van. No messing with him – straight in.”

Armed police were drafted to the resort after the UK terror threat level was raised to critical on Friday night, following the explosion on the Parsons Green Underground in London.

Residents will continue to see armed poice on the streets of Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170918-074104001

However, other eyewitnesses were able to stop the public worrying it could have been a terror linked incident.

Bettina Musson said: “Apparently an old woman got robbed and four men ran after him and held him down until the police came.”

Steph Steadman commented: “It wasn’t a good sight to see with three young children, especially where the men has pinned him down to the floor (near parent and toddler spaces). But well done to these men for doing so.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said there was no significance to the fact that officers were armed,

A police vehicle showing increased presence on the streets of Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170918-074115001

The spokesman said: “it’s just that we had more armed police around this weekend due to the national heightened threat level and they just happened to be nearby.”

This morning the UK terror threat level has returned to severe, but Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West tweeted last night that the public would continue to see armed officers on the streets.

Read more

Armed police back on streets of Lincolnshire after London attack



