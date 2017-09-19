UPDATE: Man arrested by armed police in Skegness is jailed

A man who was seen being bundled into a van by armed police after stealing £150 from a woman at a store in Skegness has been jailed.

The arrest which shocked shoppers outside Morrisons on Sunday, followed the attempted theft of a handbag from a customer inside the supermarket.

Lee Anthony Jackson, 35, of Drummond Road – appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to stealing £150 belonging to Carol Brazil.

He was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Armed police were drafted to the resort to support local officers during the heightened UK terror threat following Friday’s blast on the London Underground.

They returned home on Monday where the threat level was reduced to severe.

