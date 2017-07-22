UPDATE: Former sweet factory in Skegness ‘severely damaged’ by fire

Firefighters have left the scene of a major fire that gutted a former sweet factory in Skegness.

Crews from the surrounding area were called to the warehouse on Heather Road at 5pm last night and the road was closed to traffic.

Smoke could be seen pouring over the rooftops surrounding the industrial estate and some people on social media they could smell it from a mile away.

Residents in the area were forced to shut their windows and one witness, who was in Morrisons when the fire broke out, said: “You could smell rubber from inside the store.

“When I went out the sky was murky - it was like there was a heavy thunder storm coming in.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue used main jets to get the blaze under control and a firefighter at the scene said the fire was under control in about an hour.

Fire fighters clearing up after the fire at a derelict sweet factory building. ANL-170722-205452001

He said the cause is unknown.

They later tweeted: “Severe fire damage to quantity of polystyrene panels within derelict warehouse. Smoke damage to remainder.”

The incident took place yards away from the Yorkshire Country Meats building which was ravaged by fire in March and remains closed.

Dexter the East Midlands Fire Dog was rushed to Fenwold Vets in Spilsby after eating the bait investigating the fire but thankfully recovered.

Fire fighters clearing up after the fire at a derelict sweet factory building. ANL-170722-205554001

Last week his handler tweeted him taking time out and rolling in the mud.