UPDATE: Firefighters still at scene of Grand Central fire in Skegness

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze on Skegness seafront where demolition of an entertainment centre has been taking place.

Damping down of the site where fire started at the Grand Central on Grand Parade around 4.29am this morning is now underway.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue investigators are also on site to determine whether the fire was arson.

The fire broke out on what was left of the ground floor and four crews were called to the scene. Traffic has been diverted from Grand Parade and residents living in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to low lying smoke.

A spokesman for Lincolnshirew Fire and Rescue said damping down of the building was likely to continue for the next couple of days and the m,a main concern now was keeping people away from the building as it is unsafe.

The first pictures of the blaze where shared on social media.

Fire crews at the scene of the Grand Central Fire in Skegness

Louee Bontoft, who provided our photograph, said on Facebook: “My first thought was perhaps there might be homeless sheltering there, but yesterday my sister-in-law put up a photo of the building and it had no floors.”

Sarah Leeson said: “Are you sure it’s Grand Central as there was very little left of it yesterday?”

Demolition of the building was due to have been completed today to clear the way for a new £2m leisure centre.

This year is the 10th anniversary of a major fire that destroyed The Parade complex, which was on the site of Lucky Strike and features in the new plans. Marisa Colavecchia said on Facebook: “Lost count how many fires been on the sea front over the years,”

Grand Central in Skegness on fire this morning. Photo: Louee Bontoft ANL-170127-083333001

However, the focus for owners Bell Leisure remains on major development. The Grand Central shut its doors after the New Year celebrations last year and remained unused throughout the summer season.

Empire Skegness Ltd (Bell Leisure) submitted plans to East Lindsey District Council last August to demolish the building. Brian Bell, who owns the Lucky Strike Complex and Waterfront Restaurant next door, plans to link the two buildings bridge and include 10-pin bowling lanes with bar and coastal views. A spokesman for Bell Leisure said they did not think the fire would cause any major delays in the development as “it was nearly demolished anyway”.

The Grand Cenral as it looked yesterday after most of the building had been demolished, Photo: Charlotte Parker ANL-170127-083659001