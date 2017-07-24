UPDATE: Fire crew frees trapped casualties after accident in Skegness

Have your say

Two casualties were freed from their cars after a collision in Skegness.

The incident took place in Heath Road near B&Q and a fire crew was called to the scene at 11.23am.

They assisted ambulance personnel in removing two casualties using manpower.

Police say the accident involved two Peugeots but it is not thought there were any serious injuries.

Witnesses reported traffic affected in Roman Bank, Lincoln Road and the inbound A158 Burgh Road.