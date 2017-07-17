UPDATE: Fight against drugs in Skegness working, say police

Police say they have a positive indication their fight against drugs along the coast is working, after the latest operation in Skegness.

The multi-agency Operation California set up at Yates’s on Grand Parade and reported “two (misuse of drugs) searches and one positive result for cocaine early in the evening.

The offender was cautioned for possession of cocaine.

Supporting Skegness police were East Lindsey District Council licensing department who providing the itemiser machine used to swap customers before they entered the bar, Lincolnshire Police specials and Lincolnshire Police volunteers.

In what was his final operation before taking up a temporary promotion to Chief Insp East Lindsey, Coast Insp Colin Haigh thanked Yate’s for their support.

He tweeted: “Overwhelming positive response from the public for tonight’s operation. Great support from @skegness_yates #OpCalifornia”

Later, he told the Standard: “Over the last year we have seen positive indications of drugs go down as the public are now aware that we are testing more often.

“Very good response from the public and Yates’s wine bar.”

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West tweeted: “Really grateful to Colin for his leadership of #OpCalifornia - fantastic partnership operation to support licensed premises and customers.”

Stepping into Insp Haigh’s shoes from today (Monday) while he covers for East Lindsey Chief Insp Dan Whyment, who is having an operation, will be Skegness Beat Sgt Matt Bennison.