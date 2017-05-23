UPDATE: EMAS apologises after boy, 5, from Skegness had to wait nearly four hours for ambulance

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has apologised after a five-year-old Skegness schoolboy was left in agony with a broken arm for nearly four hours before paramedics arrived to help him.

Grandma Jill Cooper contacted the Standard with concerns about her grandson, Frankie Green, who was waiting for an ambulance outside Skegness Infant Academy after breaking his arm.

I would expect we are experiencing a high volume of priority incidents in the area. A broken arm is not classed as life-threatening East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman

Frankie was recovering from a broken arm that happened 14 weeks when Skegness Infant Academy called his mum, Siobhan, this morning just after 11am to say it was feared he had broken it again.

When Mrs Cooper called us Frankie was still waiting for the ambulance, laid on a sheet that had been put down for him because the grass was wet.

She said: “Frankie had fallen over about 11.10am and was screaming because he was in so much pain.

“His mum is with him but the ambulance still hasn’t arrived and it’s four hours now.

“The ambulance people told the school not to move Frankie or give him any food but he’s hungry and thirsty and his mum has got sunburn.

“This really isn’t good enough.”

The ambulance finally arrived just before 3pm. Mrs Cooper said: “They are on their way to hospital now. The ambulancemen had to give him gas and air he was in so much pain and they have confirmed it is a broken arm.”

Greenwood Academies Trust which sponsors the school said: “We can confirm that a pupil at the Skegness Infant Academy has indeed had to wait four hours for an ambulance after breaking his arm.”

Richard Hunter, Paramedic and Ambulance Operations Manager for Lincolnshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We are sorry to the child and his family for not getting to them sooner.

“Patients with a life-threatening injury or illness have to be seen first and whilst that’s understandable, unfortunately it does sometimes result in a delay for others.

“Our control room nurses and paramedics were in regular contact with the school to check in on the patient, provide advice and to explore other options, for example sometimes a relative is able to provide transport to an urgent care centre or hospital.

“Today has been a challenging day along the East Coast with lots of patients reporting the need of an ambulance or to go to hospital.

“Boston Hospital has also been busy. The knock on effect has meant our ambulance crews have had to wait longer for hospital staff to be able to accept the patient. When we are queuing at hospital we aren’t able to reach patients who are waiting in the community.”