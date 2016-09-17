UPDATE: Convicted murderer who absconded from North Sea Camp ‘located and arrested’

A convicted murderer, who was discovered missing from North Sea Camp following a roll call on Friday morning, has been found and arrested.

Lincolnshire Police have officially confirmed that they have ‘located and arrested’ 59-year-old Stuart Brownhill, who had absconded from the Freiston Shore facility.

Mr Brownhill’s escape was discovered during a 5am roll call on Friday morning.

Brownhill was jailed for life in 1985 for the murder of Lynne Taylor at her home in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

FRIDAY 4.25PM: A convicted murderer currently on the run from a Boston prison has been urged to turn himself in to police.

Supt Paul Timmins, acting Community Policing Superintendent for Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland, has made a direct appeal to Stuart Brownhill (59) whose escape from North Sea Camp Prison, Freiston, was discovered during a 5am roll call this morning.

“I appeal directly to Stuart to get in touch with us,” Supt Timmins said.

“I also ask for anyone who knows where Stuart Brownhill, who is described as 5’ 8” tall, bald and has one green eye and a blue eye, is to call us.

“We repeat our advice not to approach him but to call us on the emergency number 999 if you know where Stuart is.

“Alternatively, please call the non-emergency 101 number with any other information that will help us to find him.”

Brownhill was jailed for life in 1985 for the murder of Lynne Taylor at her home in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

