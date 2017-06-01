UPDATE: Cause of fire that gutted caravan in Ingoldmells ‘unknown’

An Ingoldmells resident has described how he could hardly breathe after a caravan caught fire on a site near his home.

Firefighters from Skegness and Wainfleet were called to Coral Beach Leisure in Hurdman Way at 1.27am this morning.

Steve Shaw sent us these pictures and Andy Hempshall, who lives in Hurdman Way, also captured the scene on social media.

Mr Hempshall posted on Facebook: “Why has somebody set fire to a caravan in front of my home again - preventing me from getting any sleep again? “That (Sea Lane Hotel) burned down in December and now this.

“I can’t breathe. Well someone has lost their van.”

Lee Kowal also commented on social media and said: “Just gone past Coral Beach and there is a van well alight hope that if anyone was in it they got out in time there was nothing left of it.”

A caravan fire at Coral Beach Leisure in Hurdman Way , Ingoldmells. Photo: Steve Shaw ANL-170106-104709001

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Damage to one static caravan and contents. Extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and main jet.”

A spokesman for Loncolnshire Fire and Rescue told the Standard the incident has been logged as ‘cause unknown’.

A caravan fire at Coral Beach Leisure in Hurdman Way , Ingoldmells. Photo: Steve Shaw ANL-170106-104725001