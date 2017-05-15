UPDATE: ‘Business as usual’ at Skegness area surgeries after cyber attacks

It’s ‘business as usual’ at medical centres in the Skegness area this morning following a global cyber attack that crippled computer systems for four days.

Beacon Medical Centre - which has surgeries in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards - was the first to regain online access to patient records yesterday morning after its IT staff worked through the weekend. Hawthorn Medical Centre, which has a surgery in Burgh-le-Marsh, and Spilsby Surgery were back online last night.

Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group took to social media to make the announcement saying: “Following the ransomware cyber attack that affected NHS organisations in Lincolnshire, the following GP practices (Beacon and Hawthorn included) are open and able to offer a ‘business as usual’ service to patients:

Spilsby Surgery posted on Facebook: “Our computer systems are now back online and normal service has been resumed. We are now working through the backlog which has accumulated. We appreciate your patience and would like to thank our staff who have worked tirelessly through the day and will continue to do so in the coming week.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) is asking all patients to attend their booked outpatient appointments and operations as planned today (Tuesday), unless they receive a call asking them not to attend.

However a statement said: “Please do not use A&E unless it is a medical emergency. If you feel unwell you should contact NHS 111.

“You should visit or call your pharmacy as usual for prescriptions, including repeat prescriptions (please take your current medication with you), and minor illnesses.

“Please do not use urgent care services to access prescriptions.”