UPDATE: Boy, 5, from Skegness waits outside in pain for ambulance for nearly four hours

A five-year-old Skegness schoolboy left in agony with a broken arm is now on his way to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston after having to wait outside for nearly four hours for an ambulance, according to his angry grandma.

Jill Cooper said Frankie Green was recovering from a broken arm that happened 14 weeks but Skegness Junior Academy called his mum, Siobhan, this morning to say it was feared he had broken it again.

Mrs Cooper first spoke to the Standard while Frankie was still waiting for the ambulance, laid on a sheet that had been put on the wet grass. She said: “Frankie had fallen over about 11.10am and was screaming because he was in so much pain.

“His mum is with him but the ambulance still hasn’t arrived and it’s four hours now.

“The ambulance people told the school not to move Frankie or give him any food but he’s hungry and thirsty and his mum has got sunburn.

“This really isn’t good enough.”

Thw ambulance finally arrived just before 3pm. Mrs Cooper said: “They are on their way to hospital now. The ambulancemen had to give him gas and air he was in so much pain and they have confirmed it is a broken arm.”

A spokesman for the East Midlands Ambulance is looking into the delay. She said: “I would expect we are experiencing a high volume of priority incidents in the area.

“Unfortunately a broken arm is not classed as life-threatening which is why there is probably a delay.”

The Standard has also been in touch with Greenwood Academies Trust which sponsors the school and is awaiting a comment.

We’ll bring more on this as we get it.