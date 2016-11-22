UPDATE: Bomb scare at Skegness industrial estate ‘now resolved’

Police have removed a corden put in place following concerns about a package left on a Skegness industrial estate.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called in when package was discovered shortly after 9am this morning outside a building on Heath Road.

At the time a spokesman for the police said of the package: “As its origin is unknown, it is being treated as suspicious and a cordon has been put in place as per routine procedure. As a further precaution, the college has been evacuated until the Army EOD can assess the package.

“We stress this is a precautionary procedure and we will update this page as soon as possible.”

An update from Lincolnshire Police at 2pm said: ”This matter has now been resolved. The package was not found to be suspicious and the cordon has been lifted. Thank you to everyone for their co-operation and patience.”

Earlier Lincolnshire Regional College issued a statement saying: “Following the reporting of a suspicious package located outside the external workshop units adjacent to our Heath Road campus we informed the necessary authorities who are currently onsite dealing with the issue.

“We worked quickly with the police to ensure that all our learners and staff remained safe and on the advice of the police we have evacuated learners and staff from these units to the main campus.”