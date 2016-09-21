UPDATE: Alleged attempted abduction in Spilsby ‘misunderstanding’

A suspicious incident in Spilsby reported to police as an attempted abduction has been found to be a ‘misunderstanding’.

Police have been investigating the incident over the weekend following reports of a man reaching out towards an eight-year-old girl.

The incident was alleged to have happened in Tasmin Road around 3.30pm on September 14.

A spokesman for the police said: “Having completed a thorough investigation of the matter we are confident that this matter was not as reported and the matter was a misunderstanding between innocent parties.”