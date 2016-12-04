Update 4.40pm: Man dies in road accident at Sibsey, near Boston

Police have just confirmed tragic news that a man has died in today’s crash on the A16 at Sibsey, near Boston.

Officers remain at the scene of the accident between the B1184 Frithville Road and Northlands and it is expected the road will reopen to traffic at about 5.30pm.

The accident happened at 12.08 and involved a red Renault Modus and a green Kawasaki motorbike, which were in collision at the junction of the A16 and Northlands.

Police say a man was taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital but he has sadly died this afternoon.

Senior investigating officer Ewan Gell is appealing for witnesses to the collision, who have not already spoken to police, to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 168 of December 4.

• Police now say the A16 is closed between the B1184 Frithville Road and Northlands in Sibsey, near Boston, due to a “serious” road accident. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and police expect the road to be closed for three hours.

Earlier today: Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1184 Frithville Road at Sibsey, which has been closed due to an accident today (Sunday).

There are no further details at the moment.

More as we get it.