UKIP leader visits Skegness to launch campaign to be voted MP for Boston and Skegness

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has marked the launch of his campaign contesting the Boston and Skegness seat in the General Election with a whirlwind visit to Skegness.

He headed straight for the seaside as the announcement he would be standing was made earlier today, ending days of speculation.

At a local bar, Mr Nuttall met members of the Boston and Skegness branch, including their chairman, Sue Blackburn,

Mrs Blackburn said: “We as a branch are delighted that Paul has decided to stand here and are excited to work alongside him, giving him our full support to hopefully secure our first UKIP MP for the Boston and Skegness area.”

She said this was the first of many visits to Skegness Mr Nuttall plans to make during the campaign.

“Next time he will be out aand about meeting his perspective voters.

“We know locally we have a lot of support as has been proven with the referendum vote and the support we got in the 2015 elections.”

Following the announcement Mr Nuttall would be standing, MP Matt Warman said: ”Only a vote for Theresa May and the Conservatives on June 8th will make sure the country has the strong and stable leadership we need to deliver the best Brexit for Britain and for Boston and Skegness.

“I hear from people on the doorsteps here in Lincolnshire how much they want her to get the best deal in the Brexit negotiations and build a strong economy to deliver the best local health services and local infrastructure.

“A vote for any other candidate risks a coalition of chaos led by Jeremy Corbyn putting our nation’s future at risk. That’s why I supported Theresa May to become Prime Minister and voted in Parliament for her to trigger Article 50.”

