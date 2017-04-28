UKIP leader refuses to confirm rumours he will run in Boston and Skegness

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has refused to confirm or deny social media rumours that he may stand in the Boston and Skegness seat on June 8.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme this morning (Friday), Mr Nuttall was asked about the rumours he could stand in the constituency, in which his party came second in May 2015 – slashing the Conservative majority to 4,336.

Launching the party’s General Election campaign, he told the BBC programme: “There’s been strong rumours about everything. I’ve also heard Hartlepool, I’ve heard Southport. I think branches across the country are being called by journalists, they are throwing things up in the air.”

UKIP was expected to make an announcement after 11am today after its hustings were delayed on Wednesday night, however, Mr Nuttall told the Today programme that he would be announcing where he would be standing ‘tomorrow’.

Mr Nuttall also said his party would be prepared to step aside in seats where MPs shared their views on the European Union and defended his party’s controversial ‘Integration strategy’.

Mr Nuttall only ‘reluctantly’ announced he would stand yesterday (Thursday).

He previously ran in the Stoke On Trent Central by-election where he was beaten by the Labour candidate by a majority of more than 2,600 votes.

Robin Hunter-Clarke yesterday confirmed he would be running in the Welsh seat of Pontypridd where he will be looking to oust Labour MP Owen Smith.

UKIP’s Spilsby Fen county councillor Victoria Ayling has also confirmed she is throwing her hat into the ring for the Boston and Skegness seat.