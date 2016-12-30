UKIP councillor to campaign for year-round tourist industry

Stickney Fen UKIP councillor Victoria Ayling has said she wants to campaign for an all-round tourism season for coastal towns and for Boston following her appointment as the party’s Heritage and Tourism spokesman.

Ms Ayling’s new position was confirmed just before Christmas and said she had already had ‘brainstorming sessions’.

She said: “I want to champion our seaside towns such as Skegness in that everything must be done to encourage tourism to Britain.

“In addition to promoting staycations for those of us in the UK, it is essential that we attract as many overseas tourists as possible to come here and spend.”

She told The Standard she wanted to promote ‘a bit of UKIP thinking outside the box’ and said she wanted to be ‘doing things rather than talking about doing things’.

She feels there is an ‘awful lot of bodies, Quangos and other organisations talking about doing things but not a lot of resources and money is being wasted in too many talking shops’.

She also wants to promote better transport infrastructure.

Ms Ayling said: “Our heritage is one of the biggest attractions for all tourists and it is essential to promote it with pride.

“As a keen National Trust, Georgian Group and English Heritage Member I understand how important it is to work with such organisations to do this.

“However it is not just buildings, our Heritage includes traditional British food and drink and pubs, entertainments whether they be Morris Men or Shakespearian Plays and of course the popular seaside shows such as Punch and Judy.”

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall said, “Victoria has proven her dedication to getting the best for British people by her experience as a Councillor and position on the NEC (National Executive Committee).

“Unafraid to argue her point, Victoria will get the best deal for both the UK tourism industry and British holiday maker.”