UKIP councillor resigns from Skegness Town Council

UKIP councillor Darrell Blackburn has resigned from Skegness Town Council.

The St Clements ward councillor announced his decision on Facebook this morning.

My decision was influenced mainly due to work commitments, along with health issues. Coun Darrell Blackburn

He said: “After much deliberation I have made the decision to stand down as a Skegness Town Councillor.

“I would like to thank those who supported me whilst I was serving on behalf of Skegness and my Ward residents.

“My decision was influenced mainly due to work commitments, along with health issues.”

Coun Blackburn owns A2B taxis and is married to another UKIP councillor Sue Blackburn, who is standing for Lincolnshire County Council at the elections on Thursday, May 4.

He was elected at the May elections in 2015 and during his time of office he proposed the recommendation for approval of the Pier Field being sold to Premier Inn, saying: “It’s time Skegness was brought into the 21st century and out of the doldrums. We need to show the town is open for business.”

Town clerk Steve Larner said: “I can confirm that the Council has today received the resignation of Town Councillor Darrell Blackburn (St Clements Ward). The vacancy created on the Council will be announced in the usual way in due course, which may result in an election.”