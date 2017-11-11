Two more charged after drugs warrants in Skegness and Ingoldmells

Two further people have been charged following drugs warrants in Skegness and Ingoldmells.

Jenny Coombes, 31, of Skegness is charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

A number of arrests were made after early morning drugs busts in Skegness and Ingoldmells. ANL-170711-112839001

Jason Exton, 41, of Skegness is charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

The charges follow a number of drugs warrants issued the Skegness area last week.

On Wednesday, five people were charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled substance and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court following drug raids in Skegness and Ingoldmells on Tuesday.

They are: 39-year-old Mark Sewell, of Bank Drive, Ingoldmells, 29-year-old Jason Gregory, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, 39-year-old Jamie Horton, of Lumley Road, Skegness, 48-year-old Lindsay Stephen, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness and 30-year-old Shane Ratcliffe, of Albany Road, Skegness.

The police dogs who supported officers when drugs warrants were issued in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Wainfleet. ANL-171111-083248001

Further warrants were issued in Wainfleet on Wednesday, resulting in four arrests.

T/Chief Inspector Colin Haigh has praised the work of the drugs dogs provided by colleagues from Nottinghamshire for the operation. He tweeted:

“@SkegnessPolice has had great support from @EMOpSSPoliceDog this week. The boys deserve a treat.”

