Two men have been charged with drugs offences in Skegness.

Michael James Firth (28), of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Jordan Jacques (22), of Old Road, Thornton, Bradford, has been charged with possession of cocaine.

Both men will appear before Lincoln magistrates on April 20.

The men were arrested last October during a joint police and ELDC operation at licensed premises in the town.