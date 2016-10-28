Two arrested in operation to drive drugs from streets of Skegness

Skegness is a safer place for a night out after two men were arrested for supplying drugs in a special operation involving the police and other agencies.

The men have been bailed for further enquiries as a result of a successful night when a drug testing machine and a police drugs dog were used at nightspots across the town to detect users and drive them off our streets.

We are sending out a strong message that Skegness is not a safe place for anyone dealing or using drugs. They will be dealt with as robustly as possible. Insp Colin Haigh

Last night’s operation took place between Wolfies Wine Bar and Yates’s along the seafront and Skegness police, PCSOs and Specials were supported by the East Midlands Operational Support Service, East Lindsey District Council, who provided the drug testing machine, and the sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust.

It was also held with full support of licensees at the nightspots.

Insp Colin Haigh, of Skegness police, said: “We are sending out a strong message that Skegness is not a safe place for anyone dealing or using drugs. They will be dealt with as robustly as possible.

“This was our third operation and similar ones will be held on a regular basis, so users should not become complacent.”

However the operation was welcomed by members of the public. Insp Haigh said: “People were asking us what we were doing and the general reaction was very positive. We are there to keep people safe and we are grateful to everyone involved in last night’s operation and the licensees for supporting us.”

Read the full story in next week’s Skegness Standard.

For more:

Bars in Skegness support police to deter drug users

