Twenty-two bags of rubbish collected in big beach clean at Skegness

More than 20 bags of rubbish were collected when volunteers met in Skegness for the Big Summer Beach Clean.

Coastal Access for All volunteers met in the Seaview car park on Saturday for one of their last beach cleans of the year – and to record findings for the Marine Conservation Society.

Coastal Access for All volunteer Paul Marshall (left) took part in one of his final beach cleans at the weekend before he retires. ANL-170918-121156001

It was an emotional event for Paul Marshall, who has run beach cleans in the area for years on behalf CAFA and is shortly to retire.

Twenty-two bags of rubbish were removed by 31 volunteers.

Paul said: “CAFA teamed up with Marine Conservation Society for there annual Big Summer Beach Clean Weekend.

“All around the Uk groups like CAFA were running beach cleans, including at Gibraltar Point and Anderby Creek.

Coastal access for All volunteers, locals and children took part in the the Big Summer Beach Clean in Skegness. ANL-170918-121116001

“We record what we find which will then go onto The Marine Conservations data base to help their fight on waste in our seas.”

Ian Mann, who is starting his own campaign to get Blue Flag status for Winthorpe beach, said: “We had a fantastic turnout with holidaymakers and locals taking part and would like to thank them all.”

“We removed one iron bar, loads of cans and plastic bottles, nappies. food waste and general litter.”

For more on Mr Mann’s campaign to get Blue Flag status for Winthorpe beach, see Wednesday’s Skegness Standard.

l A litter pick is taking place at Winthorpe beach on Saturday, meeting at The View in Winthorpe Avenue at 10am.