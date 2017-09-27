True Brits rally after break-in at Skegness museum

Volunteers rallied to deliver an important fundraiser after the latest devastating break-in at a popular Skegness museum.

Staff arrived early at the Village Church Farm museum on Sunday for their classic car show, only to discover thieves had tried to steal the safe which fell on a tin of spray paint causing it to explode. The thieves also stole a Segway that had been left on charge, a TV, a portable bank card machine and £200 in cash.

The mess left by burglars at the Village Church Farm in Skegness. ANL-170926-113603001

This is the third blow the museum has suffered in recent months. In a similar burglary a year ago another TV that had been loaned to them by a volunteer was among the items stolen, as well as cakes baked to raise funds for the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Just months before lightning had struck the 18th century farmhouse bringing the ceiling crashing down and leaving volunteers with a hefty £2,000 bill.

Kellie North, assistant manager at the museum said: “It’s heartbreaking. Everyone had a few tears when we found out.

“After the last burglary we all worked so hard and were doing really well, and then this happens. The TV had replaced the one stolen last year, and was no use to anyone because it had no sound.

“We had been looking forward to Sunday’s event and then had all this to clear up first

“We ask ourselves ‘is it worth it?’ But it is.

“They can break in but they can’t break us.”

Sunday’s classic car show went ahead as planned, raising £400 in vital funds for the museum.

Coun Steve Kirk, of Skegness Town Council, is a huge supporter of the museum and praised their efforts.

He said: “These volunteers work their socks off to keep the museum going.

“They showed true English spirit and bounced back and had a great day.”

Police say the incident was reported at 9am on Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident 126 of September 24th.

l A crowdfunding JustGiving page to raise £500 to cover costs following the break-in has been created. To support it visit here