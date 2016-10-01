Truckers raising cash for Lincolnshire Air Ambulance at fundraiser

Two lorry drivers from Boston are hoping to deliver at their second charity fundraiser.

After raising £2,500 last year for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Toby Cooley and Paul Smith decided to fundraise for LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Services).

Toby found out about the charity after suffering a heart attack last year.

He said: “I had a heart attack in November, and LIVES were the first at my house. I thought it was the NHS ambulance service who arrived but it was LIVES.”

As lorry drivers, both Toby and Paul see accidents on a daily basis.

Toby said: “LIVES are always there at the scene giving up their free time to help others.”

Paul and Toby wanted to give LIVES more recognition.

Paul added: “You never know when you’re going to need them.”

The rock ‘n’ roll night and disco at Hubberts Bridge Community Centre is on October 22, from 7pm to late.

Attractions will include live musical performances from local musicians Bob Garrett and The Last Chance.

There will be appearances from guest stars Rick Yemm, star of Ice Road Truckers, and Russell Oliver, from UK Shipping Wars.

The event will also include a disco, buffet, auction and a raffle. Tickets cost £10 in advance.

To buy tickets, call Toby on 07834 560599, or Paul on 07831 537001.