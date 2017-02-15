Tributes to young Skegness dad who died in Boston crash

A young dad has died following a collision on the Boardsides in Boston.

The 22-year-old has been named locally as Liam Scaife, of Skegness.

Posting on the Lincolnshire Police Facebook group, his girlfriend Jade Sparham said: “This is my boyfriend who I love so very much he’s gone without saying goodbye to me or his one-year-old daughter. Can’t believe he’s gone and not coming back.”

The collision occurred in the early hours of Saturday on A1121 and was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.30am.

Liam was driving a grey Ford Focus and was travelling from the Bracebridge area of Lincoln. Police said he was with two other vehicles in convoy – a black Ford Focus and a black Ford Fiesta.

Two people, who were driving the other vehicles and aged 22 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were later released on bail to a later date.

A passenger in the grey Focus sustained minor injuries, said police.

Liam and his partner Jade featured in our sister paper the Skegness Standard last year following the birth of their own ‘cupid baby’ who was born with a heart-shaped birthmark.

Poppy-Rae was conceived on Valentine’s Day and born in November 2015 at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

At the time Liam was reported to be a plasterer.

Anyone travelling between Lincoln and Boston about the time of the crash, who may have information and has not already done so is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 21 of February 11.

lTwo days later another collision happened on the same stretch of road at Hubberts Bridge.

A van and a car were in collision on Monday morning leaving the road closed.

A police spokesman said the incident was called in to them at about 5.25am. They said injuries were not thought to be life threatening in that instance.