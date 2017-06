A man was airlifted to hospital this morning after being found near Fairy Dell.

The Magpas Air Ambulance attended the incident at 10.30am this morning, Thursday June 15.

The air ambulance taking off from Fairy Dell. Photo: Stefan Wignell

An injured cyclist was found on the dunes off Buckthorn Avenue.

Police confirmed that it was not an RTC and didn’t involve any other vehicle.

A spokesman for Magpas said they were not able to comment further about the man’s injuries.