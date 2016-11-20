Talk on Skegness area railways brings back memories

A talk held at a village hall near Skegness reunited railway workers after decades.

Former Firsby railwaymen met at Irby and Bratoft Village Hall in Brambleberry Lane.

An audience of more than 60 guests gathered to see an illustrated talk from Alf Ludlam, an author and railway historian from Lincolnshire Wolds Railway Society.

The talk was about the history of railways in the Lincolnshire towns of Skegness, Mablethorpe, Sutton-on-Sea and Cleethorpes.

Firsby station was first opened in October, 1886, and was one of the original stations opened on the second stage of the East Lincolnshire Railway.

Railwaymen who worked at the station, which closed in 1970, were able to reminisce about their work and the good times they had.

Memories of Firsby railway station were revived after attendees brought along pictures of the former junction station on the East Lincolnshire line.